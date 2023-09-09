EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy rain continues to pour over northeastern Pennsylvania washing out roads across the area.

A bystander in Clark’s Summit on Shady Lane sent our news station video footage from what appears to be a car watch below:

28/22 News crews in the field tell us multiple roads throughout the area are being impacted by the current storm.

Traffic northbound is stopped as is Northern Blvd in South Abington Twp.

28/22 News Reporter Paola Giangiacomo reported around 8:30 p.m. Emergency vehicles and swift water rescue barreled through stopped traffic on I-81 North near Clarks Summit Lackawanna County.

Around 9:00 p.m. 28/22 News Assignment Manager Joey Dominick reported on Keyser Avenue and Jackson Street there are multiple spots flooded out.

28/22 News Editor Nina Limongelli also reported around 9:00 p.m. that the flooding on Northern Boulevard on South Abington was like a river.

Limongelli notes fire trucks and firemen are scene trying to help people through and out of the flooded water.

According to Limongelli, people are evacuating their cars leaving them in water.

As of 9:45 p.m. reporter Paola Giangiacomo tells us traffic has begun moving again.

As stated by Giangiacomo cars were stuck in flooded water on I-81 North due to flash flooding.

Police are directing traffic and Exit 194 has reopened, as noted by Giangiacomo.

Rain and lightning are still continuing.

We are unaware at this time if there’s an accident, flood waters or both causing the stoppage.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more news becomes available.