Watch: First Hospital COVID testing causes traffic backups in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The COVID-19 testing site at the First Hospital Wyoming Valley is causing traffic on Wyoming Avenue.

Cars were lining up as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the southbound driving lane on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston waiting to receive a COVID-19 test.

As seen in the video provided by the Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department, the line is impacting traffic at intersections and nearby businesses.

A similar issue developed on Monday, at the time First Hospital was the only testing site in the area that has overnight results.

The fire department is warning drivers if they are waiting or starting to wait at the First Hospital for testing to beware of their surroundings. The Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department is also asking those waiting in line to not block the intersection or driveways, especially the one in front of the fire department.

A spokesperson from Commonwealth Health is reminding everyone that this is not a community testing site and the tests are scheduled by healthcare providers and physicians.

“It is important to note that the COVID-19 testing located by First Hospital is for patients who have a physician order only. It is not a community testing site. The drive-thru site supports our employed and independent physician offices that need a safe and convenient way to test their patients. With cases on the rise in Northeast PA, we urge the community to continue to follow CDC-recommended vaccination, masking and social distancing measures to protect themselves, their friends, and their family from the pandemic,” Commonwealth Health spokesperson Annmarie Poslock said in a statement.