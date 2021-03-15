LIVE: Fire breaks out at scrap and recycling center in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bielecki Scrap & Recycling Center in Wilkes-Barre’s lot went up in flames Monday. The origin of the flames is unknown at this time.

Firefighters are responding. Flames can be seen traveling to nearby utility poles in pictures gathered at the scene by Eyewitness News.

Smoke can be seen miles away from the fire.

  • Picture taken by Ed Sabol
We will update this story as it develops.

