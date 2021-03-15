WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bielecki Scrap & Recycling Center in Wilkes-Barre’s lot went up in flames Monday. The origin of the flames is unknown at this time.
Firefighters are responding. Flames can be seen traveling to nearby utility poles in pictures gathered at the scene by Eyewitness News.
Smoke can be seen miles away from the fire.
We will update this story as it develops.
- Long-awaited renovations begin on the Berwick House
- LIVE: Fire breaks out at scrap and recycling center in Wilkes-Barre
- Gov. Wolf updates mitigation efforts to allow larger gatherings, more options for businesses
- Three arrests made in Carbon County drug raid
- Hazleton Area teachers return to the classroom, district to get millions in federal funding