Watch: Downtown Scranton salon flooded after pipe bursts

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton salon had to close their downtown location after a water line broke in the middle of the night.

Owner Rosey DeAntona tells Eyewitness News it happened around midnight Monday. Firefighters and police were called to RD Hair Salon and Blow Dry Bar on Penn Avenue when the water line broke.

As you can see in the video in the player above, water is poured out of the ceiling into their backroom salon. The manager told us that when she arrived at the salon Monday night, the entire floor from the back room, all the way up to the front door was covered in water and that the stairs in the backroom were “like a waterfall”.

The staff credits police and firefighters for doing an excellent job shutting off the water and cleaning up the mess.



Exposed ceilings were visible while repairs were underway at the downtown Scranton salon on Penn Avenue.

The salon did take a loss on some product and will be closed for at least another day while cleanup and drying efforts are underway.

Water could be seen raining down through a ceiling fixture two weeks ago when a water heater above RD Hair Salon and Blow Dry Bar began to leak.

Just 2 weeks prior, a water heater on the floor above their salon broke and caused water to fall into their hallway connecting the front and back salons. RD Hair Salon and Blow Dry has two additional locations that were not impacted.