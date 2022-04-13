OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KSWB) – A group of whale watchers was surprised last week when they witnessed a “stampede” by a large group of dolphins near their boat off the coast of Oceanside, California.

Video from the Oceanside Adventures whale watching group shows more than a dozen dolphins playfully interacting with a boat on the Pacific Ocean last Thursday.

In the video, one woman can be seen recording the “stampede” from the boat’s deck while the dolphins weave in and out of the water just beside the boat.

According to the Pacific Beach Coalition, Southern California waters are home to more than 10 different species of dolphins. The majestic animals can be found off the coast year-round, but primarily in the fall and winter months.

The American Cetacean Society (ACS) says that packs like the one in the video above are actually not uncommon for dolphins.

“Common dolphins are often found in large herds of hundreds or even thousands,” the ACS says on its website.

Additionally, the animal is well known for its playful, engaging tendencies when it comes to boats and vessels out on the water.

“They are noted for riding bow and stern waves of boats, often changing course to bow-ride the pressure waves of fast-moving vessels and even large whales,” a description of the animal says on the ACS website.

Earlier this year, another “stampede” wowed crowds near Newport Beach as hundreds of dolphins swam alongside a whale watching group just before sunset. You can watch video from that event here.