Dept. of Health discusses vaccine equity, resources available

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin, Director of the Office of Operational Excellence Brian Lentes, Director of the Office of Health Equity David Saunders and Senior Pastor of Bidwell Presbyterian Church Reverend De Neice Welch are hosting a virtual media briefing to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update and discuss health equity efforts in Pennsylvania.

Lentes discussed efforts the administration is taking to help those in underserved communities get vaccinated. Lentes highlighted the equity efforts led by the department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program. Public health crises affect all populations, especially underserved ones, Lentes said.

The first step to help underserved populations is to identify those most at risk for contracting the virus or other severe illnesses, Lentes explained. It’s critical to get these populations vaccinated and the department is outlining targeted and specific steps to help these communities.

The department is using data from the Census Bureau, health system databases and the Commonwealth Disease Surveillance Database for demographic information for those more likely to contract the virus.

Along with these tools, the department reviews preparedness reports from the Drexel University School of Public Health to obtain estimates of vulnerable populations decoded by census tracking.

Social inequities have put many at risk and social determinates have critical role, but are not under anyone’s control, Lentes said. Those living in poverty, those with lower education levels, residents in dense living conditions, those with minimal transportation options, Black populations and those over age 65 have been more directly impacted by a higher risk of contracted COVID-19, Lentes said.

Communication strategies and vaccine rollout initiatives are being put into place to reinstate public and private partnerships to serve as an expert on how to reach marginalized communities.

The administration is mapping vulnerability by zip code and will help with vaccine allocation and setting up vaccine clinics in these areas. Metrics including population, cases per county and deaths per county are also being used in vaccine allocation.

Targeted campaigning and education materials are also being created to better reach marginalized communities. These include appropriate messaging and delivery strategies, actively working to engage minority populations and underserved communities with press conferences, social media messages and more.

State leaders are working to add minority and underserved community leaders as speakers at press conferences to showcase diversity of Pennsylvanians on a state-wide level, Saunders said.

Lentes discussed the resources currently available on the Department of Health website. These include contacting health hotline agents who receive weekly guidance to discuss with callers. These agents can also offer assistance with getting a vaccine appointment.

Sub-sections on the DOH website can walk individuals through steps for how to get vaccinated

and individuals can ask questions through a feedback form. The website also includes current providers and a dashboard of county and resident data for those who have already been vaccinated along with cases per county.

The DOH website also includes health equity information including gender, race and ethnicity information. Fact sheets on the site discuss vaccine safety, side effects and how to prepare for getting a vaccine.

Lentes said the DOH website has extensive vaccine resource pages, with tips and frequently asked questions about the vaccine and insurance coverage information for getting vaccinated. Lentes said future efforts for equity will be updated on this page.

Secretary Mauldin urged Pennsylvanians to take advantage of the DOH’s Your Turn Tool to determine eligibility. Mauldin said more than 300,000 residents have used Your Turn for eligibility, to get future updates when vaccines are available and to be directed on how to find a provider.