COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County high school soccer team had to take a quick intermission for the unexpected.

You might call it ‘illegal participation’ at a high school soccer game in Columbia County.

Check out ‘”who” stormed the field at Monday night’s game between Central Columbia and Abington Heights.

A deer raced across the turf in the middle of the action much to the surprise of startled players and fans.

No, he didn’t get a chance to score a goal but he did get off the field safely with fans cheering him on.