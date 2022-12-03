SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County daycare owner is trying to find the driver that ran over the fence to their playground.

The owner of Learn and Grow Early Childhood Center in Scranton is asking for help identifying a dark-colored truck that crashed into their property around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The video below shows the truck crashing into the fence.

A representative from the daycare said pieces left over from the crash indicated the truck was black.

The owner said the truck came down Saint Ann Street.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the daycare on their Facebook page or the Scranton Police Department.

The Scranton Police Department has not made a statement on the crash.