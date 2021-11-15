WATCH: Christmas present stolen from porch of Wilkes-Barre home

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say stole a child’s Christmas present from the porch of a Wilkes-Barre home.

Monday morning, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department posted a video to their Facebook page showing a person walking onto a porch and removing a package.

Police say it happened in the area of Blackman Street and are asking anyone with information to message them on their Facebook page. The department also reminded residents that all tips are confidential.