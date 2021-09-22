WATCH: Car fire causes backup on northbound PA Turnpike near Lehigh Tunnel

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT is warning drivers of a traffic advisory on Northeast Extension of the PA Turnpike (I-476) northbound due to an “incident”.

Traffic was backed up just north of the Lehigh Tunnel around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency responders could be seen pulling up to stop traffic as a car in the passing lane was engulfed in flames.

According to the PA Turnpike travel alerts, as of 4:12 p.m., “all lanes are now open at the Leigh Tunnel from an earlier stoppage. An area of congestion remains. Stay alert for stopped or slow traffic approaching the tunnel and expect delays” the alert read.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured or what caused the car to catch on fire.

