Wastewater testing could act as early warning signal for COVID-19 outbreak

In a pilot program, the City of Scranton will test wastewater samples for signs of coronavirus

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Scranton, in collaboration with Pennsylvania American Water and Bettermeant Health, is taking innovative steps to help curb the spread of COVID-19.





As part of a pilot project for wastewater testing, the city will take samples from its wastewater system which could act as an early warning signal of a COVID-19 outbreak. It’s believed information gained will help the city and medical facilities prepare and control virus spread in the community.

