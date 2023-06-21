HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is considering bringing a waste transfer station to Hazleton but not everyone is happy about it, and on Wednesday night, local residents got a chance to voice their concerns.

While the DEP continues to decide whether or not the transfer facility will fill a new spot in the city of Hazleton on Wednesday, things were turned to the public.

More than 100 people piled inside the Hazle Township Fire and Rescue Department on Thursday to raise concerns about a possible new waste transfer station on East Broad Street in the city of Hazleton.

Some residents say they don’t want it in their backyard.

“We certainly would have to change our entire way of lives and we would have to consider the health of ourselves and of others would we want to be in harm’s way and have a, our business down there? we love our town and we want to keep it alive and well,” said owner of All That Dancin Studio in Hazleton and resident of Drums Sherri O’Donnell.

The station would take in up to 700 tons of municipal solid waste and demolition debris a day.

Proponents of the plan say it would also create new jobs and reduce the cost of transportation of trash.

One resident believes there is a problem with too much trash in the community and bringing in a transfer station would be part of a solution

“We got problems with the garbage right now and what is it with the trash station it’s not working here we don’t have any station like that. we believe that the community has to be beneficial of this,” said Hazleton resident Victor Perez.

DEP Spokesperson Colleen Connolly said a decision won’t be made for a while and they’re goal was to listen to locals concerns.

“We want to thoroughly review the application thoroughly review the comments and concerns of the residents tonight that’s why we are having this public hearing before we make any decision and we appreciate the public coming out tonight to offer any input,” said Connolly.

Creating public involvement within the project is just one of many steps Connolly said the DEP plans to take until it comes to a final decision.