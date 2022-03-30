TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In efforts to “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful” Waste Management Alliance Landfills are offering free waste disposal in April to clean up groups.

Free disposal is available at Alliance Landfill in Taylor and the Beach Lake Transfer Station in Berlin Township through April to groups who have cleanups planned.

“Plenty of litter and other waste remains to be picked up. We estimate that there are over 500 million pieces of litter spoiling Pennsylvania’s roadsides,” said Pick Up Pennsylvania coordinator, Michelle Dunn.

Groups can register at KeepPABeautiful.com to receive free gloves, bags and vests while supplies last.