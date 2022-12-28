WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Business is booming at local car washes due to the unseasonably mild temperatures this week here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

A long line wrapped around Orloski’s car wash and lube shop in Wilkes-Barre Township.

That’s because everyone here had the same idea to wash the salt off in the mild temperatures following weeks of winter weather.

“The terrible road conditions meant they used a lot of salt and that sort of thing so the cars were dirty. And when the cars are dirty they come to the car wash so we’re happy to see it,” said Jerry Orloski, Owner of Orloski’s Car Wash and Quick Lube Shop.

Workers were busy cleaning the interior and exterior of hundreds of cars Wednesday.

Eyewitness News spoke to people from all over about the dirt and grime covering their cars as they waited in line.

“It eats into the paint and the undercarriage so it’s very important to have that removed on a regular basis. It’s protecting your investment. It’s the second biggest investment you have outside of your house so you have to take care of it,” said Alan Novitsky, from New Providence, New Jersey.

“I’m paying $500 every month and I really need this truck. I live in Noxen, I have a ranch and stuff like that, and for me it’s very important to keep my truck very clean,” said Roger Zepeda of Noxen.

Orloski agrees, saying salt residue can cause problems.

“Especially with the value of cars these days, and you want them to last now more than ever but that salt is corrosive and it could do a lot of damage over time,” said Orloski.

Experts recommend washing your car every 10 days in the winter months, weather permitting.

Once winter is over, they say a thorough cleaning and detailing should be done both inside and out.