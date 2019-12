Volunteers are teaming up for a clothing drive to help keep homeless veterans warm this winter.

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – The Warrior Tree Project has teamed up with AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township to keep homeless veterans warm this winter.

Volunteers will be collecting the following items:

New or gently-used blankets

Winter coats

Hats

Scarves

Gloves

The clothing drive is on Saturday, January 18th at the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston. The drive goes from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.