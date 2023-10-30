(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Days after Warren County Commissioners approved a bid to repair the prison roof following the high profile escape of Michael Burham over the summer, an inmate has been charged with helping Burham escape.

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Prison on July 6 and was captured following a nine-day manhunt. He escaped by climbing on top of exercise equipment. He then tied bed sheets together to lower himself from the roof.

Warren County Prison inmate George Flasher, 21, is now facing charges for helping Burham escape, by providing him the bed sheets.

According to the criminal complaint, Flasher reportedly admitted to investigators that Burham asked for his help to obtain the bed sheets he used to escape from the prison.

Flasher then stated that he helped calculate the length of the rope Burham needed to repel down the wall, which was about 4.5 stories high, due to his construction knowledge.

He also reportedly admitted to providing Burham with two bed sheets, and that he also knew where Burham was keeping the other ripped sheets he used to escape.

The criminal complaint goes on to note interviews with other inmates confirmed Flasher assisted Burham in proving the sheets and possibly tearing them to make the rope.

Following Burham’s escape, repairs were ordered for the prison yard’s roof, which is a 40-foot by 40-foot room with a cage on the top floor of the facility. The space was also ordered to be augmented with deterrents and safety measures and the exercise equipment to be removed and replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility.

During the Wednesday, Oct. 25 Warren County Commissioner Meeting, a motion to award and proceed with the bid for Warren County Prison roof yard repairs was approved.

Industrial Welding & Fabricating Co. (IWF) of Jamestown, NY was awarded the bid for $131,592, which includes adding razor wire to the roof.

Flasher is facing a charge of permit/facilitate escape – conspiracy. He also noted to investigators that every inmate reportedly knew about the deficiency in the roof of the yard where Burham escaped, according to the criminal complaint.