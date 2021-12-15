Warrants issued for two Wayne County women wanted for welfare fraud

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Wayne County District Attorney (DA), arrest warrants have been issued for two women for welfare fraud.

Detectives say warrants were obtained for Brandy Marienschek of Jermyn, Lackawanna County and Tamara Fletcher of Honesdale, Wayne County.

According to the affidavit, on December 14, 2020, Brandy Marienschek had been arrested for the delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say, due to her arrest they searched her vehicle and recover a Pennsylvania Access Card belonging to Tamara Fletcher.

Marienschek was later released from custody on the delivery charge, detectives say.

A digital search of Marienschek’s phone showed evidence of Fletcher giving Marienschek her food stamps as payment for illegal substances, sold by Marienschek, officials say.

According to law enforcement, both women have active warrants issued for their arrests. Anyone with any information on these two females is asked to contact Wayne County Detectives at 570-253-4912.