Warrant issued for Plymouth shooting suspect

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A warrant for the arrest of a suspect from a shooting in Plymouth last week has been issued by police.

Police say a warrant was issued for Wayne “Frank” White Jr., 48, for attempting to commit criminal homicide in connection with a shooting on Ferry Street on August 27.

Officers with the Plymouth Borough Police Department say they were dispatched to a home on Jeanette Street just after 12 p.m. on August 27 for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene they identified the victim as Michael Paris.

The responding officer said, Paris was covered in blood as he exited the front door of his home on Jeanette Street. Paris was screaming “Get EMS, I’m shot, I’m shot!” Paris was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for treatment.

The officer on the scene checked the back of Paris’ home and found a gold Toyota Avalon XLS with front and passenger seats covered in blood.

According to court documents, in the hospital, Paris told the officer, and a detective with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, that he was sitting in his car on Ferry Street, talking on the phone with a friend. He saw a man, who he knew as “Frank”, walking behind his car.

White came up to the passenger window of Paris’ car holding a black handgun. White told Paris to get out of there and proceeded to shoot Paris in the face.

Paris attempted to fight back and grab the gun, but White continued to shoot Paris in the face and abdomen. Paris told officers he was able to put his car in drive and fled back to his home on Jeanette Street.

Doctors at Wilkes-Barre General said Paris suffered three gunshot wounds to the face, one to the right side of his abdomen and one to the right side of his back.

According to officers, Paris knew White from a friend and had not seen him approximately two years.

Officers canvassed the area of Ferry Street and East Main Street. Surveillance footage was obtained from a residence on East Main Street. The footage shows the man Paris describes, after the time of the shooting, on East Main Street taking something from his pants and putting it into the trunk of a white Honda. He entered the car and fled the area.

White is being charged with attempting to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Members of the Wilkes-Barre Police Department identified White as a suspect they arrested in December of 2018 after he allegedly robbed and stabbed another male for cash.