SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on an inmate that failed to report back to a Scranton corrections center on time.

The inmate, Alan Michael Dunlap, failed to report back to the Scranton Community Corrections Center when he was scheduled to.

There is an active warrant out for Dunlap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Dunmore.