LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department announced they will be moving from their West Pittston location to Exeter Borough.

Effective immediately, the WARPD will be moving from their 555 Exeter Avenue location in West Pittston, to 1101 Wyoming Avenue in Exeter Borough.

The phone number to reach the department has also changed to (570) 654-3001.