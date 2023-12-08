EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the holiday spirit comes holiday scams. Gift cards are the target of a popular scam this time of year.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry wants to make people aware of a gift-card-draining scam that pops up around the holiday season.

28/22 News spoke with shoppers about the scam and one store owner aiming to keep his customers safe from scammers.

Gift cards are an easy present to please a parent or pal but gift-givers be wary… because a common holiday gift card-draining scam could be plaguing your pockets.

“The biggest thing about what the customer should do is to make sure that they take the card off of the rack, inspect the card make sure it’s in good shape, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with,” explained Joe Fasula co-owner of Gerrity’s.

Here’s how it works:

The fraudster will get the PIN and the card information from an unpurchased gift card then they track the gift card. Once the gift card is purchased by an unsuspecting shopper the scammer makes purchases on that card using the previously saved PIN and information, leaving you with a useless gift card.

Gerrity’s Supermarket says they haven’t seen any of their shoppers fall victim to this scam, but they’ve seen other types of gift card scams.

They take some extra precautions to keep their customers safe.

“So we have a couple of different safeguards in place we don’t really discuss or divulge a lot of those because we wanna make sure that we keep them private. but we do have some in place that make sure that our customers are protected, but also make sure our business is protected,” continued Fasula.

Some of these safeguards include some extra steps at the register for someone purchasing a gift card.

“When the customer gets to the register, we’re gonna be asking for a license a lot of the time. we don’t accept out-of-state licenses either because a lot of times that’s how the scams have happened,” said Fasula.

Many shoppers 28/22 News spoke with on Friday say they avoid getting gift cards as gifts altogether.

Alice Kovalski from Moosic said she usually gifts:

“Cash and a check,” says Kovalski.

While other shoppers like Carl Shiner from Old Forge stick with:

“I pay cash I just get the gifts and I don’t use the card at all,” said Shiner.

There are a few steps you can take to protect yourself from gift card-draining scams:

When you’re getting a gift card make sure it’s sealed, and the protective cover and the tape covering the PIN are intact.

At times, the scammer will even place a new pin cover on the card, so just take some extra time to make sure that the card hasn’t been tampered with.

Keep the store receipt in case you find the gift card has been compromised.

If you find the gift card has been spent, you should report it to the gift card company, request a freeze on the card, and request a refund.