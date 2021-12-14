Warmer winter months help PennDOT workers keep busy with other projects

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When there isn’t snow to plow or icy roads to treat in the winter, many wonder what are PennDOT crews are up to.

December’s unseasonably warm temperatures are helping keep construction projects on track.

PennDOT officials say maintenance work like mowing and paving is always going on year-round







PennDOT District 4 is working on a number of projects including the I-84 Twin Bridges project In Lackawanna County.

