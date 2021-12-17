Warmer temperatures impact businesses that rely on winter weather

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Warmer temperatures are delaying ski resorts from opening in the Poconos.

Although with some cooler temps on the way, Shawnee Mountain is hoping to keep its tentative opening day for Christmas Eve.







For local businesses, that means a lack of tourists around the holidays.

Holy Stokes, a snowboard and skate lifestyle shop in East Stroudsburg, opened its doors in May and is hoping winter comes quickly to help with the business.

Eyewitness News spoke with the owner of Holy Stokes who says they’re struggling with getting a flow of customers through the door.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on this story at 6:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News