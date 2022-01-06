Warm winter has snow equipment in large supply

WIKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a mild start to winter, snow has been in short supply.

But that means snow shovels and snow equipment are not.







We talk to local hardware stores about how business has been with everything snow-related. Are they seeing an uptick recently with more snow in the forecast?

Plus we’re checking in with some EMS officials about how they prepare for winter storms, and how they’ve seen changes from the warmer winter.

Reporter Thomas Battle will have more on this story at 5:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News