Warm weather skiing at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What a day to be outside walking, biking, or hitting the slopes, as Presidents’ Day marks the busiest weekend for ski resorts.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Eyewitness News Weather App showed 55 degrees in Scranton, which can’t be beaten for a winter sport as thousands were enjoying the warm weather Vermont style.

“I like the slopes. The slopes are fun to go down. I like terrain parks, I like hitting the jumps,” said Ryan Rutigliano, skier.

With the sun beaming down on Montage Mountain, young skiers and snowboards tell Eyewitness News conditions remain ‘spring-like.’

“It forms up pretty quickly when you’re skiing down. So it’s easier to bump into ice patches,” said skier, Sophia Bankuti.

Sophia Bankuti came out with her family to enjoy a day without the bitter cold hitting them in the face.

“Warmer weather makes it more of a challenge and gets the snow off your skis,” Bankuti explained.

Presidents’ Day weekend and the days leading up to and after the holiday make it the busiest time of the ski season.







“This weekend is typically the busiest because many surrounding schools, states, and even workplaces have some style of a winter break, here right in the middle of winter and it gets people away from school, it gets people away from work,” said Tyler Crawford, Director of Resort Relations, Montage Mountain.

Tyler Crawford says the weather has made it one of the best seasons.

“I am happy to say we are stable we have so much snow on the ground. We’ll go into March and its far from over,” Crawford explained.

“it’s been pretty good. We’re having fun,” said Max Budzilek, Kingston.

This was Max Budzilek’s first time on skis.

“I started off by falling once or twice but then I got used to it and now I am doing fine,” said Budzilek.

That’s the spirit, fall down and get right back up.