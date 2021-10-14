Warm Fall weather has positive impact on farmers and crops in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Famers at the market in public square in Wilkes-Barre are having a great year due to the warm weather this fall.

Vendors talked to Eyewitness News about the recent warm weather and how it’s affected their crops.





When asked if the weather will help or hurt them in the next few weeks, and how it will affect their numbers for the year, in general, they say it’s been a fantastic year and many have seen more business than usual despite weather mayhem.





Reporter Thomas Battle will have more on this story tonight on later additions of Eyewitness News.