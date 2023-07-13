KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A staple in local airwaves celebrates a milestone and honors all those who played a role in turning NEPA into “Warmland”.

The Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston was the setting for the 65th-anniversary celebration of WARM.

The “Mighty 590” AM became Northeastern Pennsylvania’s number-one radio station almost overnight and held that spot for decades.

Thursday, several on-air personalities were in attendance, including one of the last members of the “Sensational Seven,” Tommy Woods.

The station’s personalities were so big that in its hay day, WARM was reaching the masses all over year round.

Bobby day>”We played all over Warmland, and Warmland wasn’t just Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazleton. It was out in the boonies from Binghamton to the Jersey Shore, so if uh ya know you went down to the Jersey Shore back in the day, when it was five towers of power you could hear WARM radio,” said WARM on-air personality Bobby Day.

The celebration included a screening of “Warmland Remembered,” a WVIA 2003 documentary reliving the memories that made WARM radio legendary.