POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen Pocono Township residents attended Thursday night’s zoning board meeting to speak their concerns about plans for a new warehouse.

Core5 Industrial Partners, LLC is the company behind the application for a warehouse and parking lot.





The warehouse would be placed on Stadden Road, where neighbors voiced their concerns about polluting nearby wetlands and the environment.

Two residents spoke to Eyewitness News showing how the warehouse land would border one of their properties and it will be a disruption not just to the environment, but to their lives due to narrow roads and large trucks.

Eyewitness News spoke to Pocono Township officials about the next step of the plans due to it being passed by the zoning board.





Eyewitness news reached out to Core5 for a statement but was told no comment.

