MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse is breaking ground in the Poconos.

Route 940 in Mount Pocono is home to shopping plazas and big-box stores. Now breaking ground this month, it will also house a new 1.2 million square foot warehouse behind the Walmart on Oak Street.

The company in charge of the plans, Newland Capital Group, tells Eyewitness News a business is already set to move into the space.

“It has a tenant in place for at least a seven-year lease, which is obviously going to start generating jobs on day one so that’s really something that we’re excited about,” said Rocio budget, managing director of the Newland Capital Group.

The tenant has not yet been identified, but Budetta says the company already operates in the area and plans to expand its employment.

“They’re going to have anywhere from four to 550 employees at this building, so that’ll be long-term employment for people here,” said Ty Newland, CEO and managing partner of Newland Capital Group.

Newland has been working with the Mount Pocono Borough for the past couple of years to approve the plans.

Eyewitness News spoke to residents about their reaction to the property. Some, like Amanda Madison, say they’re glad the building is already leased unlike some empty warehouses in the region.

“They’re building warehouses everywhere around town. I feel like this is becoming a very industrial city. I have worked at every warehouse probably in town so to add another one doesn’t surprise me,” Madison told Eyewitness News.

The development will also build a new road which Newland says will be owned by the borough. Construction on the warehouse is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.