WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) has named Jennifer Warabak its new executive director.

CEO says the position opened in November, 2022, after the passing of her predecessor, Gene Brady, who led the community non-profit for approximately 40 years.

CEO representatives say Warabak was officially named the new executive director on Thursday.

“Jennifer brings a skill set and commitment to the mission of CEO that are second to none and a respect for people and work ethic that are apparent to all who work with her,” Mundy said.

She started out as an intern, but upon graduation in 2002 she became a full-time employee. She has been working as the interim executive director since October 2022.

“During this transition CEO never lost sight of the fact that its mission continues and that the need of those it serves is paramount and must be met,” Mundy said

Warabak explains she understands the importance of her tasks and she’ll be trying to fill big shoes after Gene Brady.

“Our mantra, ‘People Helping People,’ is not just a slogan for what all of us at CEO strive for daily. It’s a way of life that our employees put first in their hearts and minds as we do our tasks,” Warabak added. “I will aim to have us continue to instill that helping spirit in all CEO’s endeavors.”