Wapwallopen man charged after drug delivery resulted in one person death

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WRBE/WYOU) — One man has been charged after police say he delivered fentanyl to a person that resulted in their death.

The U.S Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, James Ruston, age 31, of Wapwallopen was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, on October 27, 2021, Rushton distributed fentanyl to another person in Luzerne County, and the use of the fentanyl resulted in that individual dying.

If convicted, Ruston faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a term of supervised release following prison and a fine.