Wanted: Stephen Higgins

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, Criminal Investigations Division, is asking for the public’s help in locating Stephen Higgins.

According to detectives Higgins is believed to be operating a 2018 Grey Kia Optima (Illinois Registration: BD36195) however, he may have switched cars.

Police say Higgins is a pimp with a history of similar activity in California, including trafficking minors.

He is known to frequent hotels and has several prostitutes in multiple states working under his direction and control.

He is also known to frequent Nevada, Maryland, California, Ohio and Indiana.

Higgins was last seen in the Tannersville, PA area on July 172 and it’s believed he may have left the area, possibly for New York City.

Contact: Anyone with information on this individual’s whereabouts or criminal activity is asked to contact Detective Kim Lippincott of the Criminal Investigations Division by phone (570) 517-3109 or by email klippincott@monroecountypa.gov.