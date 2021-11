SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police arrested a man from New York who was wanted for murder.

Police say Jaykwan Ford was apprehended in the 900 block of Beech Street on Tuesday. Ford has warrants out for murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

These warrants for Ford come after he is suspected to have shot a 17-year-old male in the back in May of this year in the Bronx.

The owner of the house that Ford was found in was also taken in on narcotics charges.