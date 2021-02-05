JONES TWP., ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saint Marys man wanted out of Harrisburg was found in Elk County before fleeing and jumping in a river to try escaping from the police.

State police report that Ronald W. Feldbauer, 53, was seen running from his car on Feb. 3, when police saw a possible vehicle code violation of his Pontiac at approximately 4:24 p.m. Feldbauer was identified and was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Dauphin County on charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Additional Troopers responded and they proceeded to track Feldbauer for an hour before finding him attempting to cross the Clarion River. Troopers report that he was then taken into custody on the other side of the river.

Feldbauer was taken to Penn Highland Elks for possible hypothermia as well as a legal blood draw. He’s being charged now with DUI, Flight to avoid apprehension, and summary traffic violations.