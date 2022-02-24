Wanted man in Wilkes-Barre has been arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One out of the two suspects wanted after an incident where tinted windows and a pot smell led to a New Year’s Eve chase in Wilkes-Barre has been arrested.

According to a court docket, Andre Johnson, 28, has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on December 31, 2021.

Officials say, Johnson and Morris McCants, 30, were driving on December 31 on Academy Street between South Franklin and South Main Street when officers pulled them over for dark tinted windows. The officer stated he could “smell a very strong odor” of marijuana when he approached the vehicle.

As stated in the criminal complaint, Johnson refused to step out of his vehicle when police asked causing him to flee at a high-speed rate swerving to avoid hitting people near the street.

According to Wilkes-Barre police, Johnson lead officers on a chase that ended with the vehicle hitting a home. Johnson and McCants were on the run, leaving behind evidence of a bag where three loaded firearms, a “large amount” of ammunition, and other items were found.

Police have charged Johnson with firearms violations, receiving stolen property, fleeing the police, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.

Johnson was placed in Luzerne County Prison after bail was denied. His preliminary hearing is on March 3.

Police are still seeking McCants.