SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police want you to be on the lookout for a potentially armed and dangerous man.

31-year-old Aumont ‘Monty’ Edwards is wanted in connection with a shooting in the city’s west side.

No one was hurt when Edwards allegedly shot at two people near South 10th Avenue and Oxford Street.

Police say Edwards is known to reside and frequent several locations in West Scranton.