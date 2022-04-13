HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing.

According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan Diefenderfer, 36, and passenger Megan Welsh, 33.

During the stop it was learned that they both had active warrants out for their arrests, according to officials. As officers began to approach the vehicle to arrest the pair, they say Diefenderfer took off.

Officers say they followed the car and it appeared that baggies containing suspected drugs were thrown out of the driver’s side window. The chase stopped when Diefenderfer’s car hit another car at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Lincoln Street in the City of Hazleton.

Diefenderfer and Walsh were taken into custody and then transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Diefenderfer is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension and multiple traffic violations. Walsh is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.