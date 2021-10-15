Wanted Hazleton man picked up by police during traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Police Department arrested a man who was wanted on drug charges since September.

Police were looking for Cebe Mackenson, 35, since the end of September and on Friday, October 1 at 11:06 a.m. police were able to catch Mackenson during a traffic stop.

According to police, they saw several males including one who was believe to be Mackenson, get into a taxi. Police conducted a traffic stop and were able to confirm that Mackenson was one of the men and apprehended him.

Mackenson had a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him during the stop, police say. He was taken into custody and given to HPD Narcotics division.

Mackenson was charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. His bail was set at $75,000, he was unable to post bail and was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.