Wanted Hazleton man found with meth, marijuana and weapons

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man wanted on two bench warrants who was found to have drugs and weapons on his person at the time of his apprehension.

Police say on Monday, February 21, just after 1:00 p.m., officers from the Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Unit Patrol Division arrested Kevin R. Lindemuth (pictured below), 42, of Hazleton, on two bench warrants for failing to appear at court in Carbon County.

The original charges, filed by the Weatherly Police Department include felony drug offenses and conspiracy/tampering with property, officials say.

The Narcotics Detectives say they watched Lindemuth driving a black Dodge Charger, park near the intersection of North Locust Street and West 23 Street. Police say this area is known for constant drug activity, and they also watched Lindemuth meet with known drug users and dealers while parked at the location.

Patrol officers say they were advised of the situation and that Lindemuth had two bench warrants. Both the detectives and patrol officers surrounded Lindemuth’s vehicle and took him into custody.

Police say they found a clear plastic bag in Lindemuth’s sock, suspected to be methamphetamine; they also found a set of brass knuckles, a small bag of marijuana, two cell phones, a digital scale, a small amount of cash, and other related drug paraphernalia.

Lindemuth was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of a prohibited offensive weapon, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, and one misdemeanor cunt of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindemuth was arraigned in front of MDJ Thomas Malloy Sr. and his bail was set at $25,000 straight. Unable to post he was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 9:45 a.m.