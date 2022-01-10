Wanted drug dealer surrenders in Luzerne County, police say

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say, on Thursday, December 30, 2021, around 9:30 a.m., Christopher Espinosa turned himself in to authorities at the Luzerne County Central Court, for a felony arrest warrant issued by Hazleton Police Department (HPD) Narcotics Unit.

Law enforcement says the HPD Narcotics Unit is part of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Espinosa, with his attorney, coordinated with HPD to turn himself in as Espinosa was wanted on several drug charges stemming from a drug investigation from 2020.

Police say HPD Narcotics Detectives missed the felony arrest warrant for Espinosa and others, involving the sale of fentanyl within Hazleton.

Officers say during the investigation they determined Espinosa and associates distributed around 1800 packets of fentanyl or similar substances.

Court papers say Espinosa was charged with four felony counts of delivering a controlled substance, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, four felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, and one felony count of conspiracy.

Espinosa was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $150,000 bail.