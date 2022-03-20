KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You know it’s officially Spring when Rita’s Italian Ice opens for the season.

People lined up Sunday to get their first frozen treat of the year. The location on Market Street in Kingston will be a hot spot for many throughout the next several months.

“In the past we’ve had as many as 4,000. I’d say the record give-away is probably 4,376 cups let’s say in the 17 years I’ve been doing this,” said Rita’s employee Stanley Motyka.

“We’ re excited for guests to participate in the First Day of Spring using their app, and visiting their local Rita ‘s for a free cup of delicious, fresh-made Italian ice,” said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita`s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “While we are celebrating the arrival of spring differently this year, guests will still get to enjoy the same cool, smooth, delightfully happy treat experience Rita`s offers.

The company says you must download the Rita`s mobile app by March 20 to receive their “First Day of Spring free Ice” offer. App users will receive one free “First Day of Spring Ice” offer within their app account on March 20 that can be used one time over the period of a week, between March 20 and 27.