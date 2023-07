PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Walmart located on Route 315 in Pittston announced Wednesday they are taking steps to make a calmer shopping experience for those who experience sensory overload.

According to Walmart Pittston, on Saturday, July 8 the store added “sensory-friendly hours” from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. every Saturday until August 26.

During these hours the lights will be dimmed and the radio will be turned off to make your shopping a more calm environment.