Walmart now limiting amount of customers allowed inside

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Walmart is now limiting the number of customers allowed inside its stores at one time to promote social distancing, the nation’s largest retailer announced Friday.

As of Saturday, the company is allowing only five customers per every thousand feet of floor space.

“They’re trying to do the best they can with a bad situation,” Montoursville resident Robert Garman told Eyewitness News. “If they can keep us from becoming New York, it’s a good thing.”

On Saturday morning, the line was already wrapped around the store as shoppers waited their turn to shop.

“At this point I think it’s probably a good thing,” said South Williamsport resident Carl Hiller. “You know a lot of people have gotten sick from it. Not so much from this area, hopefully it stays that way.”

Walmart employee Denise Fulton was glad that the company was taking serious measures.







“It is a good thing with the seriousness of this disease, with all the deaths, it’s something we really need to take seriously for our safety as well as the public,” Fulton said.

Inside, the company is taking additional social distancing measures by creating one-way aisles.

“They should’ve done that years ago,” Hiller said. “Because I noticed over the years the aisles have gotten narrower to get more product in.”

The one-way foot traffic helps customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop. Employees are also taking necessary precautions.

“When we stock, we stock apart from each other and we also use hand sanitizer whenever we’re working,” Fulton said. “We do keep apart from each other and try to do the best we can.”

Walmart isn’t the only retailer working to keep their customers safe. Target is also following suit.

Effective Saturday, Target says they will actively monitor guest traffic inside its nearly 1900 stores nationwide to promote social distancing.

Occupancy limits will vary by location for both retailers.