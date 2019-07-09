Wallethub Survey Ranked PA One of Worst Places to Start a Business- Lawmakers Disagree

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A lot of local businesses are springing up across the state but those new business owners might have some unforeseen hurdles to jump before getting up and running.

The financial website, Wallet Hub, has deemed Pennsylvania the 6th worst state to start a business.

The website ranked states based on 26 different qualities that are key to a start-up success.

Unfortunately, Pennsylvania finished poorly in categories like industry variety, average length of work week, labor costs, and office-space affordability.

Pennsylvania State Senator John Yudichak says articles like that tell only part of the story

“Our CNI– our corporate net income text is one of the highest in the country at 9.9%. But most companies don’t pay that income tax. They pay a sub-chapter’s tax, which is 3.07. But when you strip away those rankings, you look at work force. And we have one of the best work forces in the country.”

