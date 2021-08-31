Walkers have a new trail to look forward to in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trail users will have a new scenic route by the end of November, it is the Marvine route on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

Many people, no matter the weather or time of day, love to walk.

“The gym that I go to, use to go to, has different hours, they don’t coincide with me, so this is why I am out walking. It is great exercise,” said Terry Greene of Scranton.

For those who use trails, more specifically the more than 70 miles of the Lackawanna River Heritage portion, the ongoing work of the path near boulevard avenue and parker street in Scranton is a positive thing.

“We are completely cleared. All the earthwork has been completed. We have a railroad crossing in, a precast box culvert is complete. All of our subbase is down to a modified for pavement. And as you can tell we have about 95 percent of our fence posts in, for all the fencing, to keep pedestrians on the trail,” said Corey Rutledge of Rutledge Excavating.

The rich mining history of the area with the Marvine Colliery is not lost on those bringing new life to this area’s coal mining past.

“It is great to be here, and be a part of this. There is a lot of history in this area. And just to be along the Lackawanna River, and see these old bridges and structures here,” explained Rutledge “there is a lot of history here, there is a lot of history below us, and it is great to be renewed, for people to enjoy today. And that is probably most important the history and preserving it.”

As for the upcoming rainy weather.

“We see that there is going to be a lot of rain. It is going to impact our schedule here a little bit, but I see no concerns with the river being right here. And we should be ok,” said Rutledge.

As for those who enjoy the outdoors.

I think it is a great idea, and it is progress. And I hope it keeps going,” said Greene.

Without any major weather delays, the contractor says the trail will be completed by the end of November.