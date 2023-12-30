WALKER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dairy farm is left in ruins after crews battled an early morning fire Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police say in a release at about 3:39 a.m., the New England Fire Company and neighboring fire crews were called to Leiby’s Dairy Inc. on the 100 block of Mountain Road in Walker Township for a reported fire.

Troopers say crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from the building and upgraded the fire to a second alarm, prompting more fire companies to respond.

PSP said finding a water supply was a challenge for fire crews to combat the flames and had to resort to pumping water from a nearby pond.

Before crews could put out the fire, troopers say the building collapsed.

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

Courtesy of the Coaldale Fire Department

State police tell us that heavy equipment was brought to the scene to move debris and extinguish hidden pockets of flames.

PSP reports no one was harmed during the fire and the building is considered to be a complete loss with preliminary damage estimated to be over $1,000,000.

The building was used as storage and on-site wastewater treatment equipment and the company was not operating at the time of the fire, according to state police.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined and is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit.