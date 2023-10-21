MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People laced up their walking shoes Saturday in northeastern Pennsylvania to take steps toward a world free of seizures.

The Epilepsy Foundation of eastern Pennsylvania held its annual Walk to End Epilepsy at PNC Field in Moosic.

One in 26 people have this brain disorder which causes recurring, unprovoked seizures.

19 walking teams signed up and raised nearly $30,000 to support research education and better treatments for epilepsy.

“Every year, it seems like more and more people show up to support the cause which is really heartwarming to see that. You know, the word is getting out there. You know, we’re going to stomp out epilepsy with this walk,” explained Brienna Francis a walker on team Maximus Mike in plains township.

News Anchor Mark Hiller say he was proud to represent 28/22 News as the honorary chairperson of this year’s walk to end epilepsy.