MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday’s Walk to end Alzheimer’s at PNC Field raised $51K for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk first began in 1989 in order to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s, a disease from which 6 million Americans suffer.

Courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter Courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter

The top fundraising team at this year’s walk was Team Renee, captained by Kristina Watkins in memory of her mother Renee. Team Renee raised over $5,300.

“Nearly 300 people joined us at PNC Field on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our volunteers and sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure,” said Fran Gibbons, senior development director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.

Courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter Courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter

Fundraising for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will continue through December 31. To donate, visit their website.