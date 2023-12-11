WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has recently recognized an area auto group for their donations and support of the Wilkes-Barre Police K-9 program.

MotorWorld Toyota, of Wilkes-Barre, recently provided a $15,000 grant donation through MileOneCares, a corporate giving program for MileOne Autogroup, to the Wilkes-Barre City Police K-9 Unit and their community policing initiative.

The grant will go towards the addition of a K-9 to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, which is committed to the safety and well-being of the community.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown presented MotorWorld and MileOne Autogroup with a proclamation recognizing their commitment and support of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

According to Mayor Brown’s office, MileOne Autogroup has supported the police department by providing equipment to the vehicle fleet and has shown continued support for the Wilkes-Barre Police K-9 program through their monetary donations.