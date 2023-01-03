DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — In several counties across Pennsylvania teens and students from 13 different high schools participated in Paint the Plow Program.

Students from Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, and Susquehanna counties participated in PennDOT’s Paint the Plow Program. This program is aimed to promote winter driving safety and shows an appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

In a release, PennDOT states that earlier this year they invited students to paint plow blades following the statewide theme “Put Down the Device in the Snow and Ice.” The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give their full attention to driving and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather.

After two years, PennDOT is now inviting the communities again to vote for their favorite plow. The photo that gains the most public votes between January 3 and January 10 will be seen as the “Fan Favorite.”

In the winter weather, the blades will be used to help keep roadways clear. Not only is there a “Fan Favorite” award, but the blades will also qualify for a “Judges Pick” that will be determined by PennDOT personnel.

Voting can be done online through PennDOT‘s website. Voters should click on the Paint the Plow icon which will take them to the survey site.